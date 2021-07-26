RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Beambo Taylor features Nessy Bee on new single, 'Energy'

Motolani Alake

She kicks off this weekend on a very high note with the release of this masterpiece project, Energy featuring Nessy Bee.

Beambo Taylor - Energy ft Nessy Bee. (TBD)

Beambo Taylor has undeniably carved out a spectacular and unique lane for herself in the Nigerian music industry. She is known for always pushing the creative envelope and expanding boundaries with her music.

She kicks off this weekend on a very high note with the release of this masterpiece project, Energy featuring Nessy Bee. She delivers it all on this new single and we can assure you there won’t be a dull moment listening.

ARTISTE: Beambo Taylor

SONG TITLE: Energy

FEATURING: Nessy Bee

You can stream the song HERE and below;

Energy (feat. Nessy Bee)

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

