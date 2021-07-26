Beambo Taylor has undeniably carved out a spectacular and unique lane for herself in the Nigerian music industry. She is known for always pushing the creative envelope and expanding boundaries with her music.
Beambo Taylor features Nessy Bee on new single, 'Energy'
She kicks off this weekend on a very high note with the release of this masterpiece project, Energy featuring Nessy Bee. She delivers it all on this new single and we can assure you there won’t be a dull moment listening.
ARTISTE: Beambo Taylor
SONG TITLE: Energy
FEATURING: Nessy Bee
You can stream the song HERE and below;
