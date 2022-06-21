RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Afro-divine Progenitor, BadMan Q is set to release brand new Amapiano-infused afrobeats inspirational single 'Selah' as a peak into forthcoming EP 'FOUR'.

Badman Q
Badman Q

#FeatureByBadManQ - The Lagos bred singer, born Quiny Opara took to Twitter to announce the release date - 8th July, 2022 to the listener base he has gained since putting out 'Energy' in 2020. He also reminds them of his upcoming EP 'FOUR' an acronym for "For Outsiders, Underdogs and Rebels" in the same tweet.

Recommended articles

For this offering, BadMan Q delivers a prayer-like rendition of his urge to get better at life and living over the Whalez Produced afrobeat/Amapiano hybrid instrumental engineered by Micheal SYN X to make what seems like a potential chart-dominating tune.

With an Infectious Chorus to hold the relatable lyrics and guitar melodies in place, 'Selah' is a tune to watch out for on the streets of Lagos in coming times.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBadManQ

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Hats off for the No. 1 ABG Tiwa Savage as she becomes TECNO's first female ambassador

Hats off for the No. 1 ABG Tiwa Savage as she becomes TECNO's first female ambassador

Nigerians drag Regina Daniel's husband on Twitter over comment made about Peter Obi's presidential aspiration

Nigerians drag Regina Daniel's husband on Twitter over comment made about Peter Obi's presidential aspiration

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

Nollywood production house Nemsia Films announces the first commissioned slate deal with Amazon Prime Video

Nollywood production house Nemsia Films announces the first commissioned slate deal with Amazon Prime Video

Da Baby to release new single featuring Davido on Friday 24th

Da Baby to release new single featuring Davido on Friday 24th

Mikenoris spills deep 'Secrets' about relationships on his new single

Mikenoris spills deep 'Secrets' about relationships on his new single

CKay becomes second most streamed Afrobeats artist after surpassing 1.2 billion streams

CKay becomes second most streamed Afrobeats artist after surpassing 1.2 billion streams

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Chris Brown & Wizkid (Rap-up)

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

10 Nigerian music producers turned performing artists [Pulse List]

Don Jazzy, Davido, Phyno, Tekno, and KDDO