#FeatureByBadManQ - The Lagos bred singer, born Quiny Opara took to Twitter to announce the release date - 8th July, 2022 to the listener base he has gained since putting out 'Energy' in 2020. He also reminds them of his upcoming EP 'FOUR' an acronym for "For Outsiders, Underdogs and Rebels" in the same tweet.
Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP
Afro-divine Progenitor, BadMan Q is set to release brand new Amapiano-infused afrobeats inspirational single 'Selah' as a peak into forthcoming EP 'FOUR'.
For this offering, BadMan Q delivers a prayer-like rendition of his urge to get better at life and living over the Whalez Produced afrobeat/Amapiano hybrid instrumental engineered by Micheal SYN X to make what seems like a potential chart-dominating tune.
With an Infectious Chorus to hold the relatable lyrics and guitar melodies in place, 'Selah' is a tune to watch out for on the streets of Lagos in coming times.
