Artist: Bad Boy Timz
Bad Boy Timz delivers new catchy tune 'Big Money'
Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Bad Boy Timz is back with a new single he calls 'Big Money'.
Song Title: Big Money
Genre: Street-hop
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producer: Beats By Timmy
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 19 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Shock Absorbers Music/Empire
Details/Takeaway: Bad Boy Timz is back with a thrilling feel-good single that captures the importance of money. The catchy song is produced by fast-rising talented music producer Beats by Timmy.
