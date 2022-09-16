RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bad Boy Timz delivers new catchy tune 'Big Money'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Bad Boy Timz is back with a new single he calls 'Big Money'.

Artist: Bad Boy Timz
Bad Boy Timz - Big Money

Artist: Bad Boy Timz

Song Title: Big Money

Genre: Street-hop

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producer: Beats By Timmy

Song Art:

Song Art:
Bad Boy Timz - Big Money Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 19 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Shock Absorbers Music/Empire

Details/Takeaway: Bad Boy Timz is back with a thrilling feel-good single that captures the importance of money. The catchy song is produced by fast-rising talented music producer Beats by Timmy.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
