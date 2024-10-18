Ayra Starr to headline inaugural YouTube Live Concert in Nairobi

The event, produced in partnership with Raha Fest, will celebrate the release of her sophomore album, 'The Year I Turned 21”, and will be available for fans worldwide to experience on her official YouTube channel.

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, giving audiences around the world, the chance to be part of this special moment. Fans, Mobstarrs, as she calls them will also have the opportunity to engage directly with Ayra Starr through the 'Woman Commando” YouTube Shorts challenge, allowing them to create and share their interpretations of her hit single.

Additionally, exclusive behind-the-scenes content will be captured, adding another layer of excitement to the experience, which will be shared on YouTube.

Nairobi, with its vibrant music scene, deep roots in African culture, and a youth population that adores Ayra Starr, was chosen as the perfect setting for this electrifying performance. Ayra’s growing fan base across Kenya and East Africa makes the city a fitting backdrop for her first YouTube Live concert.

Speaking about the concert, Ayra Starr said, 'Performing live is where I get to connect deeply with my fans, and I’m so excited to do this on a global scale from Nairobi. This album means so much to me, and I’m looking forward to sharing it with everyone through YouTube.”