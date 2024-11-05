Ayra Starr shines as she opens for Coldplay in sold-out stadium concerts

As part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres 2024 World Tour, the multi-award-winning group will headline 11 dates across Australia and New Zealand. Ayra Starr will open for them alongside Zimbabwean singer Shone and Australian X Factor contestant and singer Emmanuel Kelly.

At the latest concert at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Ayra Starr thrilled the audience with performances of her hit singles 'Rush' and songs from her sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winning Nigerian singer continues to make strides globally where she has become one of Africa's foremost music exports.

Ayra Starr is featured on Coldplay's latest album 'Moon Music' on the track 'Good Feeling' making her only the fourth woman that Coldplay will feature following collaborations with Rihanna, Beyonce, and Selena Gomez in their nearly 30-year career.

Ayra Starr has enjoyed a fantastic 2024 which she kicked off by becoming the first Nigerian female lead artist to earn a Grammy nomination.

Her sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21' continued her commercial success with impressive guest appearances from Nigerian stars Asake and Seyi Vibez, American RnB stars Giveon and Coco Jones, and Brazilian hitmaker Aniita.

Ayra Starr was recently nominated for the 2024 MTV EMAs for Best New Artist and Best Afrobeats in the award show happening November 10 in Manchester.