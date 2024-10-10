RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr reaches 2 billion Spotify streams

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr reaches a new landmark as she hits 2 billion Spotify streams.

The Grammy-nominated singer has reached another career milestone after surpassing 2 billion Spotify streams. According to Spotify data aggregating platform Kworb, the singer has tallied just over 2 billion streams as at October 10, 2024.

This feat comes months after she released her second album 'The Year I Turned 21' which has already surpassed 500 million Spotify streams.

The award-winning singer boasts of two songs with over 400 million streams. Rvssian's 'Santa' on which she made a guest appearance has garnered over 455 million Spotify streams while her hit single 'Rush' has accumulated over 409 million Spotify streams.

Libianca's 'People' on which she appears alongside Omah Lay has reached 106 million streams while her hit song 'Bloody Samaritan' has totaled 82 million streams.

Ayra Starr joins Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, CKay, Tems, and Davido as Nigerian artists with over 2 billion Spotify streams across all credits.

2024 has been a hugely successful year for the superstar who recently earned four nominations at the 2024 MTV EMAs. The 22-year-old singer will be competing for the Best New Artist, Best African Act, Best Afrobeats Act, and Best Push.

The singer has also teased the idea of a deluxe version for her sophomore album which has so far enjoyed impressive commercial success.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

