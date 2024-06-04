Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

In her first visual offering after the album release, Ayra Starr has shared the music video 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon. The video was released On June 3, 2024, and it has garnered over 260,000 views in the 15 hours following its release.

The video was shot at the beach with the setting conveying the emotions of hurt and pain the song conveys.

Ayra Starr stood behind a concrete wall in what is a metaphorical representation of the defenses she put up after a painful heartbreak. For his verse, Giveon appeared behind the concrete wall which gradually cracked and gave way as he called on Ayra Starr to give their love another chance.

Since the album release, 'Last Heartbreak Song' has been one of the best-performing songs on the project and the music video is a further confirmation of its choice as one of the lead singles.

Ayra Starr's second album 'The Year I Turned 21' has garnered positive reaction and critical acclaim for being a multi-genre album that captures her growth and success.