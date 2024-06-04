ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr has shared the visuals for one of the songs off her recently released second album.

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon
Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Recommended articles

In her first visual offering after the album release, Ayra Starr has shared the music video 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon. The video was released On June 3, 2024, and it has garnered over 260,000 views in the 15 hours following its release.

The video was shot at the beach with the setting conveying the emotions of hurt and pain the song conveys.

Ayra Starr stood behind a concrete wall in what is a metaphorical representation of the defenses she put up after a painful heartbreak. For his verse, Giveon appeared behind the concrete wall which gradually cracked and gave way as he called on Ayra Starr to give their love another chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the album release, 'Last Heartbreak Song' has been one of the best-performing songs on the project and the music video is a further confirmation of its choice as one of the lead singles.

Ayra Starr's second album 'The Year I Turned 21' has garnered positive reaction and critical acclaim for being a multi-genre album that captures her growth and success.

The album recently set a new record for the most opening day streams for an album by a Nigerian female artist on Spotify in what is a testament to Ayra Starr's international fame.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

FCCPC introduces innovative TV series to combat underage tobacco access, use

FCCPC introduces innovative TV series to combat underage tobacco access, use

Damilola Ogunsi says he faced discrimination in Nollywood for being an albino

Damilola Ogunsi says he faced discrimination in Nollywood for being an albino

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' overtakes 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' at the box office

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' overtakes 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' at the box office

Liz Benson, Rita Dominic star in the same film for the first time ever

Liz Benson, Rita Dominic star in the same film for the first time ever

Joeboy says he's using his music to speak up for women in abusive relationships

Joeboy says he's using his music to speak up for women in abusive relationships

What it takes to earn the Red Diamond Play Button awarded to only 8 YouTube channels

What it takes to earn the Red Diamond Play Button awarded to only 8 YouTube channels

Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Patience Ozokwor explains why she rejected the tag 'Liz Benson of Enugu'

Patience Ozokwor explains why she rejected the tag 'Liz Benson of Enugu'

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kizz Daniel drops new single 'Double' [Apple Music]

Kizz Daniel releases new single 'Double' dedicated to his wife

Diteh debuts with Mindless Attraction EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Diteh debuts 'Mindless Attraction' EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Nigerian celebrities perform 'We Are The World' to mark Children's Day

Nigerian celebrities perform 'We Are The World' to mark Children's Day

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles