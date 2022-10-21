Artist: Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr drops the deluxe version of her debut album '19 & Dangerous'
Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has released the deluxe version of her debut album '19 & Dangerous'.
Album Title: 19 & Dangerous deluxe
Genre: Afropop, R&B
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producers: Multiple producers
Length: 47 minutes 20 seconds
Features: 6 - CKay, Lojay, Zinoleesky, Kelly Rowland, Foushee, Kaykillo
Label: Mavin Records
Details/Takeaway: Ayra Starr is one Afrobeats fast-rising talent. Her debut album '19 & Dangerous' delivered commercial songs such as 'Bloody Samaritan', 'Beggi Beggi' and 'Fashion Killer'.
After enjoying impressive success with her debut album Ayra returns with the deluxe which she features Kelly Rowland, Lojay, and Zinoleeskly, amongst others in a bid to give the album a second lease of life.
