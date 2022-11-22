Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

It spends a second week at No. 1on the Nigeria Top 100 – tallying its best week yet across all platforms this week.

The rest of the top four remains unchanged:

Kizz Daniel & EMPIRE’s “Cough (ODO) at No. 2 for another week after logging three weeks atop the Top 100; Tiwa Savage & Asake’s “Loaded” is steady at No. 3 while Ayra Starr’s former 3-week No. 1, “Rush” holds at No. 4.

Wizkid’s “2 Sugar” with Ayra Starr debuts at No. 5 with 2.63 million streams (No. 4 on streaming) and 29.4 million in radio reach (No. 15 on radio) and 1.72 million in TV reach.

“2 Sugar” is Wizkid’s milestone tenth top 10 entry in Nigeria while Ayra Starr records her sixth (she also gets her seventh but more on that later in the rundown).

Asake’s “Joha” slips 5-6 after peaking at No. 2 on the Top 100.

Mavin’s “Won Da Mo” fires into the top ten at No. 7, jumping forty-seven places from last week. The song features the label’s entire roster ensuring that every artiste signed under Mavin now has at least one top 10 entry in Nigeria. (Bayanni is the only artiste who gets his first top ten with “Won Da Mo.”)

This is also Mavin’s second top 10 entry as a billed artiste – following the No. 2-peaking “Overloading (Overdose)”

Also, Ayra Starr becomes the first female artiste to record multiple top ten entries in a week – 3 on this week’s top 10. She joins Asake, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide and Omah Lay as the only artistes to have at least three top ten entries in a week.

Additionally, she extends her record for most top ten entries in Nigeria by female artiste to 7.

Wizkid’s “Money & Love” holds at No. 8 following arrival of More Love, Less Ego album.

Seyi Vibez’s “Chance (Na Ham)” jumps 16-9 on this week’s Top 100. “Chance (Na Ham)” is Seyi Vibez’s second top ten entry off Billion Dollar Baby – joining “Billion Dollar” which debuted and peaked at No. 10 earlier in 2022.

“Chance” tallied 2.11 million streams (No. 8 on streaming) and 29.5 million in radio reach (No. 15 on radio) – it is Seyi Vibez’s first top 20 entry on radio.

Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay’s “Philo” retreats 6-10.

All the songs on Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego are on this week’s Top 100; as a result, Wizkid becomes the first artiste to have multiple albums to send all tracks to an aggregate chart in Nigeria.

Ruger’s “Asiwaju” and “Red Flags” debut at No. 70 and No. 89 respectively on the Top 100 off two days of availability during the tracking week.

