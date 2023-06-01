The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has called off her shows in Berlin, Bergenfest, and Copenhagen over visa issues.

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Belgium over Visa issues
Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Belgium over Visa issues

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr who is currently on tour has had to call off her shows in Berlin, Bergenfest, and Copenhagen over visa issues.

She made this announcement through her Instagram account where she expressed her frustrations over the visa issues she said hit hard. She apologized to her fans and promised to be back with an unforgettable performance as soon as the issue was resolved.

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Belgium over Visa issues
Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Belgium over Visa issues Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Since breaking into the mainstream, Ayra Starr has gone on to become one of Afrobeats' biggest stars with hit songs like 'Bloody Samaritan' and 'Rush' the latter making her the first Nigerian female artist to score a solo entry on the UK Singles chart.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Seun Kuti addresses assault claim, denies beating wife

Seun Kuti addresses assault claim, denies beating wife

It's time the AMVCA evolves past public voting

It's time the AMVCA evolves past public voting

Toyin Abraham advises President Tinubu to avoid mistakes of predecessors

Toyin Abraham advises President Tinubu to avoid mistakes of predecessors

What to expect from Kunle Afolayan's new series, 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

What to expect from Kunle Afolayan's new series, 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

Go behind the scenes of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'

Go behind the scenes of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'

Nigerian Idol S8: How to vote for your favourite contestants on the show

Nigerian Idol S8: How to vote for your favourite contestants on the show

9 Nollywood titles coming out this June

9 Nollywood titles coming out this June

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted in music video shoot together

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

President Buhari confers Davido with OON national award

Buhari confers Davido with national award