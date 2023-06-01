Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues
Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has called off her shows in Berlin, Bergenfest, and Copenhagen over visa issues.
Recommended articles
Ayra Starr who is currently on tour has had to call off her shows in Berlin, Bergenfest, and Copenhagen over visa issues.
She made this announcement through her Instagram account where she expressed her frustrations over the visa issues she said hit hard. She apologized to her fans and promised to be back with an unforgettable performance as soon as the issue was resolved.
Since breaking into the mainstream, Ayra Starr has gone on to become one of Afrobeats' biggest stars with hit songs like 'Bloody Samaritan' and 'Rush' the latter making her the first Nigerian female artist to score a solo entry on the UK Singles chart.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng