Super model and social media influencer turned singer Ayo Toluhi aka Ayotee has released her debut single and we can confirm it's sweet and we're loving it.
Ayotee drops debut single 'Sweet Loving', sets tone for upcoming EP
'Sweet Loving' is one of a six-track EP due out before December.
The song aptly tagged 'Sweet Loving' offers fans a modern R&B mix in a cool self-confident melody, written by Ayotee and produced by Bolaji.
You can listen on Spotify here:
Apple Music link - https://music.apple.com/us/album/sweet-loving-single/1578853813
According to Ayotee, 'Sweet Loving' is one of a six-track EP due out before December.
The EP is mixed and mastered by music producer and former Project Fame judge, Tee-Y-Mix.
