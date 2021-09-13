RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayotee drops debut single 'Sweet Loving', sets tone for upcoming EP

Authors:

Pulse Mix

'Sweet Loving' is one of a six-track EP due out before December.

Ayotee drops 'Sweet Loving'

Super model and social media influencer turned singer Ayo Toluhi aka Ayotee has released her debut single and we can confirm it's sweet and we're loving it.

Recommended articles
Ayotee drops 'Sweet Loving'
Ayotee drops 'Sweet Loving' Pulse Nigeria

The song aptly tagged 'Sweet Loving' offers fans a modern R&B mix in a cool self-confident melody, written by Ayotee and produced by Bolaji.

You can listen on Spotify here:

Sweet Loving

Apple Music link - https://music.apple.com/us/album/sweet-loving-single/1578853813

According to Ayotee, 'Sweet Loving' is one of a six-track EP due out before December.

The EP is mixed and mastered by music producer and former Project Fame judge, Tee-Y-Mix.

www.instagram.com

#FeaturedByAyotee

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged after nearly 5 years

Ayotee drops debut single 'Sweet Loving', sets tone for upcoming EP

Filmmakers should normalize announcing movie budgets - Ghanaian director Peter Sedufia

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry marries another wife

'OITNB' star Uzo Aduba secretly married filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2020

BBNaija 2021: Jaypaul and Jackie B have been evicted

‘I love creativity’- musician cum content creator Darvey Rucci speaks on his works

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Trending

Sarkodie mounts search for farmer who rapped his political songs word for word (WATCH)

Sarkodie mounts search farmer who rapped his 'politics' song word for word (WATCH)

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

Wizkid was a guest performer of Justin Bieber at the Made in America music festival (Twitter/Tidal)

Here are the top 7 positions of Nigerian albums on the Billboard 200

Burna Boy, Wizkid, King Sunny Ade and the top 5 Nigerian peak positions on the Billboard 200. (Afropop/Pinterest/Tooxclusive)

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Tems is a singer who is best known for featuring in the song Essence with Wizkid {Instagram/temsbaby}