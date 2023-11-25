Music legend Awilo Logomba reacts to tribute song by Nigerian singer M3lon

Decades after his hit album 'Coupé Bibamba' became a household hit on the continent, Awilo's music continues to inspire new generations of African artists.

The latest artist to be influenced by Awilo Logomba is rising music sensation M3lon who on November 24, 2023, released a single named after the legendary African hitmaker.

Aside from naming his song after the Congolese legend, M3lon also recreated one of Awilo's iconic cover art.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on his Instagram account, African music legend Awilo Logomba reacted to the tribute which he warmly acknowledged.

"Power to the young people," Awilo wrote on his Instagram as he cheers on a new generation of artists who are inspired by his work.