AV joins forces with hitmaker Krizbeatz on this record to deliver a mind-piercing dancehall influenced single that will make unfettered rounds across all streaming platforms, TV & Radio.
AV continues to shine in new single 'Jiggy'
Nigeria’s uber-talented Singer, AV is back with another monster hit for the culture titled JIGGY.
This is AV's first single of 2022, and it follows the release of his last monster hit single; Confession, one of the top charting singles of 2021. Jiggy is the first single off AV’s debut EP; ‘Thug Love’ slated for release in May, 2022.
Having dominated 2021 with just two singles, justice has been meted out in anticipation for his third career track Jiggy, a boisterous dancehall record that equally blends Afrobeats with highlife and a mix of other elements.
AV of course brings his A-game to the table on Jiggy, showing off his unbridled versatility within the Afrobeats space. The bouncy blend of afrobeats rhythms, highlife flavors, and dancehall influences offers a slow, steady inflow of adrenaline into the average listener until you realise that hours have gone by while you’re bumping your head to this mind-piercing record.
In 2021, AV’s viral break out single “Big Thug Boys” was undoubtedly one of the biggest songs of the year, helping to solidify the super talented singer as one of the new young afropop influences to watch out for.
