AV continues to shine in new single 'Jiggy'

This is AV's first single of 2022, and it follows the release of his last monster hit single; Confession, one of the top charting singles of 2021. Jiggy is the first single off AV’s debut EP; ‘Thug Love’ slated for release in May, 2022.

Having dominated 2021 with just two singles, justice has been meted out in anticipation for his third career track Jiggy, a boisterous dancehall record that equally blends Afrobeats with highlife and a mix of other elements.

AV of course brings his A-game to the table on Jiggy, showing off his unbridled versatility within the Afrobeats space. The bouncy blend of afrobeats rhythms, highlife flavors, and dancehall influences offers a slow, steady inflow of adrenaline into the average listener until you realise that hours have gone by while you’re bumping your head to this mind-piercing record.