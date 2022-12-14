Artist: Austin De Bull
Austin De Bull drops new TG Omori shot video for hit single, 'Shey You Dey Whine Me'
Trending Gospel artist Austin De Bull who is the man behind the viral song 'Shey You Dey Whine Me' has released a new music video for his hit single.
Song Title: Shey You Dey Whine Me
Genre: Traditional Gospel
Date of Release: December 13th, 2022
Video Director: TG Omori
Length: 2 minutes 41 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Austin De Bull
Details/Takeaway: Ace video director TG Omori delivered befitting visuals that sees Austin De Bull take into his cultural element while basking in the gratitude of the fortune he has enjoyed since his song became a viral hit.
