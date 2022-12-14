ADVERTISEMENT
Austin De Bull drops new TG Omori shot video for hit single, 'Shey You Dey Whine Me'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Trending Gospel artist Austin De Bull who is the man behind the viral song 'Shey You Dey Whine Me' has released a new music video for his hit single.

Austine De Bull - 'Shey You Dey Whine Me'
Austine De Bull - 'Shey You Dey Whine Me'

Artist: Austin De Bull

Song Title: Shey You Dey Whine Me

Genre: Traditional Gospel

Date of Release: December 13th, 2022

Video Director: TG Omori

Length: 2 minutes 41 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Austin De Bull

Details/Takeaway: Ace video director TG Omori delivered befitting visuals that sees Austin De Bull take into his cultural element while basking in the gratitude of the fortune he has enjoyed since his song became a viral hit.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
