On May 1, 2020, Nigerian singer, Asikey George released her 7-track EP, 'Yellow.' The EP was entire produced by Brymo's producer and frequent collaborator, MikkyMe Joses. Brymo, who also recently released another album titled, 'Yellow' and also wholly produced by Mikky Me Joses said that Asikey had the album title, 'Yellow' first.

I came in contact with Asikey's music in the early 2010s, the song was titled, 'Let Us Be.' It was a unique brand of social commentary built on R&B/Alternative. From that song, it was obvious that Asikey incorporates a lot of her personal feelings into her music and that she is an amazing songwriter.

The song positioned Asikey as the leader of a band of misfits, singing a tale and demanding of freedom from the top of her lungs; freedom to live, freedom to breathe and freedom to be beautiful. In 2017, she released 'Dark.' While those are just two of her releases, they stand out over the rest. Yellow stands out like the rest of them.

'Miracle' is beautiful ballad that cuts through with the intensity as Asikey joins her faith with the rest of the world to pray for a miracle. Brooding is an emotional reaction to uncertainty or pain. On 'Don't Brood It,' Asikey is again like the needed voice in times of despair and personal struggles. She rallies the downward heads with words of encouragement, 'Don't Brood It, what will be will be.'

'Paranoia' is a negative trait that either breeds alertness or problematic sensibilities. This time, Asikey is downcast as her mental health scares her - she's in a bind and she tries to breakout. As the piano-based ballad eats into a listener's psyche, so does Asikey's cry for help. 'Jupiter Sends Her Wishes' is another song about hope.

It's an EDM song with which Asikey drives hope into downcast people like a hammer to a nail. 'The King That Lives Forever' is a dance-pop song with a folktronica egde. It's a glowing tribute to self-love and self-adulation against the many challenges. 'Yellow' is the folk title-track and another song of hope with yellow as a symbol of that hope.

Final Thoughts

Yellow might be a bright color, but it's more of a distant wish - a yearning than a way of life on Asikey's body of work. Even with a bright spark lacking, Asikey is like cursed with projecting her honesty and that's a ironically a blessing to her audience - her words are then believable.

While the project sometimes becomes too preachy, the music carries it. At the start of this EP, Asikey lays down a manifesto, "Everything might disappear, but the music stays... I really need a miracle..."

Shout-out to MikkyMe Joses too - he's one of the best in his generation. He's not just a music maker, the diversity of his production shows off his music-loving tendencies.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.0 - Victory