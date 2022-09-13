Asake's 'Terminator' leads Spotify Nigeria top songs chart for August 2022

Unsurprisingly, 'Terminator' is the number one song on Spotify Nigeria for the Month of August 2022 after enjoying the largest market share.

Other Songs on the list: Joining Terminator on the Top Songs list for Spotify Nigeria for the month of August are:

'Bandana' by Fireboy featuring Asake was released in July as one of the lead-up singles to Fireboy's recently released album 'Playboy'.

'Electricity' by Pheelz featuring Davido comes in at number three after enjoying a warm reception from listeners.