RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake's 'Terminator' leads Spotify Nigeria top songs chart for August 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Terminator' by red hot Afrobeats act Asake has emerged as the most streamed song on Spotify Nigeria for the month of August 2022.

Asake - Terminator
Asake - Terminator

Details: Asake has been on a blistering run in 2022 which has seen him drop hit after hit. In August he released another single 'Terminator' as one of the lead singles to his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and the song instantly became a hit.

Recommended articles

Unsurprisingly, 'Terminator' is the number one song on Spotify Nigeria for the Month of August 2022 after enjoying the largest market share.

Other Songs on the list: Joining Terminator on the Top Songs list for Spotify Nigeria for the month of August are:

'Bandana' by Fireboy featuring Asake was released in July as one of the lead-up singles to Fireboy's recently released album 'Playboy'.

'Electricity' by Pheelz featuring Davido comes in at number three after enjoying a warm reception from listeners.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' and 'Its Plenty' comes in at number 4 and 5 respectively. 'Last Last' continues to enjoy wide patronage and 'Its Plenty' is fast becoming one of the favorites from the 'Love, Damini' album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems earns three nominations in 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, See full list

Tems earns three nominations in 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, See full list

Emmys 2022: Squid Game makes history + full list of winners

Emmys 2022: Squid Game makes history + full list of winners

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti': A special song from a special artist

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti': A special song from a special artist

Pulse launches verified playlists on Boomplay

Pulse launches verified playlists on Boomplay

Asake's 'Terminator' leads Spotify Nigeria top songs chart for August 2022

Asake's 'Terminator' leads Spotify Nigeria top songs chart for August 2022

BBNaija Season 7 housemates explore retro style at Guinness Smooth Party

BBNaija Season 7 housemates explore retro style at Guinness Smooth Party

Burna Boy leads Spotify Nigeria top artists list for August 2022

Burna Boy leads Spotify Nigeria top artists list for August 2022

Audiomack Presents Rema with A Plaque For Surpassing 200 Million Streams

Audiomack Presents Rema with A Plaque For Surpassing 200 Million Streams

Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in presence of girlfriend in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in presence of girlfriend in Los Angeles

Trending

Bandz, DBN Gogo, Asake

Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern from South African artists

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake makes grand entrance with ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ [Pulse Album Review]

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan

Trippie Redd, Portable

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration