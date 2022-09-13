Details: Asake has been on a blistering run in 2022 which has seen him drop hit after hit. In August he released another single 'Terminator' as one of the lead singles to his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and the song instantly became a hit.
Asake's 'Terminator' leads Spotify Nigeria top songs chart for August 2022
'Terminator' by red hot Afrobeats act Asake has emerged as the most streamed song on Spotify Nigeria for the month of August 2022.
Unsurprisingly, 'Terminator' is the number one song on Spotify Nigeria for the Month of August 2022 after enjoying the largest market share.
Other Songs on the list: Joining Terminator on the Top Songs list for Spotify Nigeria for the month of August are:
'Bandana' by Fireboy featuring Asake was released in July as one of the lead-up singles to Fireboy's recently released album 'Playboy'.
'Electricity' by Pheelz featuring Davido comes in at number three after enjoying a warm reception from listeners.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' and 'Its Plenty' comes in at number 4 and 5 respectively. 'Last Last' continues to enjoy wide patronage and 'Its Plenty' is fast becoming one of the favorites from the 'Love, Damini' album.
