Asake's song makes NBA 2K25 soundtrack album

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Wave' which is one of the songs off Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy' is one the songs on the NBA 2K25 soundtrack season 2 album which features songs from American artists including Key Glock and Lil Pete.

Asake is the sole Afrobeats act on the album which makes it the consecutive appearances for Afrobeats following Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' featuring Zinoleesky which was included in NBA 2K24 soundtrack album.

Asake joins Adekunle Gold and Burna Boy as the Nigerian popstars who have been featured on the soundtrack album for the popular game whose 2024 version has sold over 9 million units.

Asake's inclusion reflects his global superstar status, having made a name for himself as one of Afrobeat's most prolific hitmakers. Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022, Asake has enjoyed commercial success thanks to a collection of chart-topping and record-breaking hit records.

Asake recently concluded his 'Lungu Boy' tour where he sold out several notable venues including Madison Square Garden, Toyota Arena, TD Gardens, and Capital One Arena. He also became only the third Nigerian artist to headline the O2 Arena.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

