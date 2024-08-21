'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

In the continuity of its commercial success, Asake's 'Lungu Boy' logged 5 tracks in the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100.

In the chart week dated August 9 - 15, Asake's 'MMS' featuring Wizkid debuted at NO. 1 while 'Active,' his collaboration with Travis Scott moved up five places to NO. 2.

'Wave' featuring Central Cee climbed up five places to NO. 5 while 'Mood' and 'Fuji Vibes' debuted at NO. 7 and NO. 9 respectively.

This becomes the second most songs from a single album in the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100 behind Davido's record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' which secured eight spots in the top 10.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' has set a new record for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria after garnering 18.9 streams in its opening. The album breaks the previous record of 14.4 million streams held by Davido's

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' leads the list for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria which includes Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, and Wizkid. Asake is also the only artist with two albums in the top 10 with his sophomore album 'Work Of Art' garnering 8.3 million in its opening week.

This monumental feat comes after the 'Lungu Boy' surpassed Rema's 'HEIS' for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024 after just 4 days.

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.