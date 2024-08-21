ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100 including a chart-topper.

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart
'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

Recommended articles

In the continuity of its commercial success, Asake's 'Lungu Boy' logged 5 tracks in the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100.

In the chart week dated August 9 - 15, Asake's 'MMS' featuring Wizkid debuted at NO. 1 while 'Active,' his collaboration with Travis Scott moved up five places to NO. 2.

'Wave' featuring Central Cee climbed up five places to NO. 5 while 'Mood' and 'Fuji Vibes' debuted at NO. 7 and NO. 9 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart
'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart Pulse Nigeria

This becomes the second most songs from a single album in the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100 behind Davido's record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' which secured eight spots in the top 10.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' has set a new record for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria after garnering 18.9 streams in its opening. The album breaks the previous record of 14.4 million streams held by Davido's

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' leads the list for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria which includes Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, and Wizkid. Asake is also the only artist with two albums in the top 10 with his sophomore album 'Work Of Art' garnering 8.3 million in its opening week.

ADVERTISEMENT

This monumental feat comes after the 'Lungu Boy' surpassed Rema's 'HEIS' for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024 after just 4 days.

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.

The second track of the album 'MMS' recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat Zlatan.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wanni X Handi's reaction to me and Ruthie's eviction was classless - DJ Flo

Wanni X Handi's reaction to me and Ruthie's eviction was classless - DJ Flo

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

'Tokunbo' premieres as Gideon Okeke leads in Ramsey Nouah’s new thriller

'Tokunbo' premieres as Gideon Okeke leads in Ramsey Nouah’s new thriller

BBNaija's Kassia gives husband cold shoulder after argument in the house

BBNaija's Kassia gives husband cold shoulder after argument in the house

See trailer for new Ramsey Nouah-directed film ‘Tokunbo’

See trailer for new Ramsey Nouah-directed film ‘Tokunbo’

It was too early into 'BBNaija' season 9 for a double eviction

It was too early into 'BBNaija' season 9 for a double eviction

D’Banj releases visuals for 'Koko' off 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel' album

D’Banj releases visuals for 'Koko' off 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel' album

Drique shines bright with new single 'Nascam' under prolific entertainment

Drique shines bright with new single 'Nascam' under prolific entertainment

Wizkid sets new record for longest gap between NO. 1 songs in Nigeria

Wizkid sets new record for longest gap between NO. 1 songs in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

Jamaican star Spice expresses her love for Afrobeats (Charlotte Rutherford)

I am a fan of Afrobeats - Spice says following Buju Banton's criticism

Asake kicks off 'Lungu Boy' tour with a sold-out show in Washington DC

Asake kicks off 'Lungu Boy' tour with a sold-out show in Washington DC

Fireboy kicks off 2024 with new single 'Everyday'

Fireboy announces release date for his self-titled fourth album