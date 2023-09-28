'Lonely At The Top' becomes joint longest NO. 1 song on Nigerian Radio chart
Nigerian superstar Asake has equaled the NO. 1 record on the Nigerian Radio chart.
In the latest installment of the TurnTable Radio chart, his hit single 'Lonely At The Top' off his sophomore album 'Work of Art' has equaled the number 1 record on the chart held by Fireboy's 'Peru' featuring Ed Sheeran.
In the chart week dated September 15th, 2023 - September 21st, 2023, 'Lonely At The Top' logged a nonconsecutive 10th week at the summit of the chart which equals the record set by Fireboy's 'Peru' remix between 2021 - 2011.
'Lonely At The Top' as emerged as the listeners-inspired hit single from Asake's successful sophomore. The single is also on course to set a new NO. 1 record on TurnTable Top 100 which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart that combines Radio, Streaming (premium and freemium), and TV.
The smash hit has enjoyed 11 consecutive weeks at the top of TurnTable top 100 which is a joint record it shares with Omah Lay's 'Godly'. The song is on course to break the record in the coming week should it retain its place at the top.
