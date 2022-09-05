He was ushered in by a vocal performance by a sonorous female singer before he took to the stage to perform his hit songs 'Sungba', 'Pallazo', 'Peace Be Unto You', and 'Terminator'.
Asake steals the show with breathtaking performance at the 2022 Headies Awards
Afrobeats rave of the moment Ololade Asake stole the show at the 2022 Headies Award with a breathtaking rendition of his hit songs.
While Asake was not nominated for any award, he is sure to score multiple nomination at the 2023 edition after the incredible 2022 he has enjoyed.
