Asake, Rema, Omah Lay among headliners for Promise Land Festival

Nigerian superstars Rema, Asake, and Omah Lay have all made the lineup of stars set to headline the 2024 edition of the Promise Land festival.

Rema is billed to perform on the second day alongside Jorja Smith, Miguel, and Fiji. Asake and Omah Lay will perform on the closing date alongside Busta Rhymes.

Other Nigerian stars that will be gracing the Promise Land stage are the music band Compozers, Sarz, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Tiwa Savage, Victony, Ruger, and BNXN.

Nigerian stars are not the only Africans on the festival line as Black Sherif, King Promise, DBN Gogo, Major League DJz, Young Stunna, and Uncle Waffles will also be performing.

Pulse Nigeria

The heavy presence of Afrobeats stars on the lineup is a testament to the genre's global rise that has Nigerian stars win notable awards and grace the stage of some of the world's biggest music festivals.