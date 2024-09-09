ADVERTISEMENT
Asake, Rema, Omah Lay among headliners for Promise Land Festival

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian superstars will be joining their international counterparts in the festival scheduled for October 4 - 6.

Nigerian superstars Rema, Asake, and Omah Lay have all made the lineup of stars set to headline the 2024 edition of the Promise Land festival.

Rema is billed to perform on the second day alongside Jorja Smith, Miguel, and Fiji. Asake and Omah Lay will perform on the closing date alongside Busta Rhymes.

Other Nigerian stars that will be gracing the Promise Land stage are the music band Compozers, Sarz, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Tiwa Savage, Victony, Ruger, and BNXN.

Nigerian stars are not the only Africans on the festival line as Black Sherif, King Promise, DBN Gogo, Major League DJz, Young Stunna, and Uncle Waffles will also be performing.

The heavy presence of Afrobeats stars on the lineup is a testament to the genre's global rise that has Nigerian stars win notable awards and grace the stage of some of the world's biggest music festivals.

In 2023, Afrobeats made a giant stride in global recognition after it inspired the creation of the Grammy Best African Music Performance category with South African sensation Tyla being the maiden winner.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

