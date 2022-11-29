Apple Music Top 100 songs of 2022: On Tuesday, 29th November Apple Music released the list of the top 100 songs in Nigeria in 2022.
Asake records 6 songs in the top 10 of Apple Music top 100 songs of 2022
Global music streaming platform Apple Music has released the list of the most streamed songs in Nigeria in 2022 with Asake recording an impressive 6 songs in the top 10.
The list features some of the biggest hits out of the country in the year with the hottest artist of 2022 Asake recording an impressive 6 songs in the top 10.
Asake has the number 1 song in the country with his hit single 'Sungba' topping the list. Asake recorded 4 songs in the top 5 with only Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' which comes in at NO. 2. Asake's 'Peace Be Unto You', 'Omo Ope', and Fireboy's 'Bandana' comes in at NO. 3, NO. 4, and NO. 5 respectively.
Mayorkun's 'Holy Father' feat Victony is the NO. 6, Pheelz's 'Finesse' feat BNXN is the NO.7 song, Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' is the NO. 9 song, while Spinall's 'Pallazo' feat Asake rounds off the top 10.
The non-Nigerian songs that made the top 50 list include Blaq Diamond's 'Italy' feat BNXN which enters at NO. 34, Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix at NO. 38, Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' at NO. 39, and Future's 'Wait For You' feat Drake & Tems at NO. 48.
