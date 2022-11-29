RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake records 6 songs in the top 10 of Apple Music top 100 songs of 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

Global music streaming platform Apple Music has released the list of the most streamed songs in Nigeria in 2022 with Asake recording an impressive 6 songs in the top 10.

Asake
Asake

Apple Music Top 100 songs of 2022: On Tuesday, 29th November Apple Music released the list of the top 100 songs in Nigeria in 2022.

Recommended articles

The list features some of the biggest hits out of the country in the year with the hottest artist of 2022 Asake recording an impressive 6 songs in the top 10.

Asake has the number 1 song in the country with his hit single 'Sungba' topping the list. Asake recorded 4 songs in the top 5 with only Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' which comes in at NO. 2. Asake's 'Peace Be Unto You', 'Omo Ope', and Fireboy's 'Bandana' comes in at NO. 3, NO. 4, and NO. 5 respectively.

Mayorkun's 'Holy Father' feat Victony is the NO. 6, Pheelz's 'Finesse' feat BNXN is the NO.7 song, Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' is the NO. 9 song, while Spinall's 'Pallazo' feat Asake rounds off the top 10.

The non-Nigerian songs that made the top 50 list include Blaq Diamond's 'Italy' feat BNXN which enters at NO. 34, Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix at NO. 38, Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' at NO. 39, and Future's 'Wait For You' feat Drake & Tems at NO. 48.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake records 6 songs in the top 10 of Apple Music top 100 songs of 2022

Asake records 6 songs in the top 10 of Apple Music top 100 songs of 2022

Asake goes big in colorful music video for hit single 'Organise'

Asake goes big in colorful music video for hit single 'Organise'

AY celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with adorable family photos

AY celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with adorable family photos

Streaming Farms In Nigerian Music: The abominable apple everyone seems to be eating [Pulse Explainer]

Streaming Farms In Nigerian Music: The abominable apple everyone seems to be eating [Pulse Explainer]

'He slept into glory' - How Sammie Okposo passed away

'He slept into glory' - How Sammie Okposo passed away

Popular content creator Kie Kie welcomes first child

Popular content creator Kie Kie welcomes first child

Some of the most popular TV game shows of all time

Some of the most popular TV game shows of all time

Assurance secured? Davido and Chioma spotted wearing 'wedding rings'

Assurance secured? Davido and Chioma spotted wearing 'wedding rings'

Ria Sean leaves little to the imagination in 'Love Station' [Pulse Album Review]

Ria Sean leaves little to the imagination in 'Love Station' [Pulse Album Review]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Ruger, BNXN

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance