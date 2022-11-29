Asake records 6 songs in the top 10 of Apple Music top 100 songs of 2022

The list features some of the biggest hits out of the country in the year with the hottest artist of 2022 Asake recording an impressive 6 songs in the top 10.

Asake has the number 1 song in the country with his hit single 'Sungba' topping the list. Asake recorded 4 songs in the top 5 with only Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' which comes in at NO. 2. Asake's 'Peace Be Unto You', 'Omo Ope', and Fireboy's 'Bandana' comes in at NO. 3, NO. 4, and NO. 5 respectively.

Mayorkun's 'Holy Father' feat Victony is the NO. 6, Pheelz's 'Finesse' feat BNXN is the NO.7 song, Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' is the NO. 9 song, while Spinall's 'Pallazo' feat Asake rounds off the top 10.