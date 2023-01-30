ADVERTISEMENT
Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Asake has released a new single he calls 'Yoga'. The single is his first offering of 2023 as he seeks to continue from where he dropped off in 2022.

Asake - 'Yoga'
Asake - 'Yoga'

Artist: Asake

Genre: Folk, Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 30, 2022

Producer: Magic Sticks

Length: 2 minutes 11 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: YBNL/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Asake taps into another realm of traditional Yoruba music as he delivers a new single that combines mid tempo drums and chants common with spiritual folk music.

