Artist: Asake
Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'
Afrobeats superstar Asake has released a new single he calls 'Yoga'. The single is his first offering of 2023 as he seeks to continue from where he dropped off in 2022.
Genre: Folk, Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 30, 2022
Producer: Magic Sticks
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 11 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: YBNL/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Asake taps into another realm of traditional Yoruba music as he delivers a new single that combines mid tempo drums and chants common with spiritual folk music.
