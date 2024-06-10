ADVERTISEMENT
Asake excites fans with the announcement of his new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Grammy-nominated star made the announcement on June 10, 2024, via his social media handle while also dropping the dates for his upcoming "Lungu Boy World Tour".

Asake's upcoming album will be his third album in 3 years after releasing his Headies Album of the Year-winning debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes' in 2022 and his successful sophomore 'Work of Art' in 2023.

Asake kicked off 2024 with the release of 'Only Me' on his birthday with the song's music video sparking conversation over the use of religious iconography in Nigerian music.

So far in 2024, Asake has been on a run of guest appearances after being featured by Zlatan on 'Bust Down', Victony on 'Stubborn', Ayra Starr on 'Good Bye' off her sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21', and Tems 'Get It Right' on her recently released debut album 'Born In The Wild'.

Since breaking into the Nigerian mainstream in 2022 with the release of his hit single 'Omo Ope' Asake has rocketed to superstardom through a run of hit singles housed in two successful albums.

His entrance into the Nigerian music scene saw the peak period of the adoption of Amapiano log drums in Afrobeats with Asake and his producer Magicsticks being at the forefront of the exploration of the South African import.

His upcoming album is set to be another exciting chapter in Asake's exciting musical journey.

Asake excites fans with the announcement of his new album

