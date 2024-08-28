RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gunna, Victony perform at Asake's landmark 'Lungu Boy' Los Angeles concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Asake continues his 6 city tour of the United States.

At the concert, Asake continued his streak of grand entries as he entered the stage sitting on the top of a customised sports car.

At the concert, Asake treated fans to a collection of his hit singles including songs from his recently released third album 'Lungu Boy'.

American rapper Gunna made a guest appearance at the concert, joining Asake on stage to perform their 'Happiness,' their collaboration with Sarz. Also present was Nigerian star Victony who joined Asake for a performance of their collaboration 'Stubborn'.

Asake's California concert follows his sold-out show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' tour is set to cover 6 US cities where he will be headlining notable venues including the Toyota Centre in Houston, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the Maddison Square Garden in New York.

Asake's tour comes off the back of the release of his third 'Lungu Boy' which features several superstars including Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmilla.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' set a new record for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria after garnering 18.9 streams in its opening. The album breaks the previous record of 14.4 million streams held by Davido's 'Timeless'.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' leads the list for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria which includes Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, and Wizkid. Asake is also the only artist with two albums in the top 10 with his sophomore album 'Work Of Art' garnering 8.3 million in its opening week.

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.

The second track of the album 'MMS' recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat Zlatan.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

