Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video
Asake embraces wealth in the music video for his hit single 'Only Me'.
After kicking off 2024 with his hit single 'Only Me' released on his birthday, Asake has released the minted visuals directed by ace cinematographer TG Omori.
In the video, Asake takes on the role of a colorful priest draped in a white and gold cloak while leading a procession that's reminiscent of iconic Nollywood occult scenes.
The video also saw Asake take possession of a vault as he flaunts his wealth and holds up his status as first among equals.
The video comes follows the release of Zlatan's 'Bust Down' on which Asake extended his hit-making run.
The Grammy-nominated superstar will be aiming to continue his electrifying run after releasing two albums in two years. Asake is set to perform at the 19,000 Scotia Bank Arena in April 2024 and the hitmaker might have a surprise release ahead of the landmark concert.
