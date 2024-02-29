ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake embraces wealth in the music video for his hit single 'Only Me'.

Asake embraces wealth in the music video for his hit single 'Only Me'
Asake embraces wealth in the music video for his hit single 'Only Me'

Recommended articles

After kicking off 2024 with his hit single 'Only Me' released on his birthday, Asake has released the minted visuals directed by ace cinematographer TG Omori.

In the video, Asake takes on the role of a colorful priest draped in a white and gold cloak while leading a procession that's reminiscent of iconic Nollywood occult scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also saw Asake take possession of a vault as he flaunts his wealth and holds up his status as first among equals.

The video comes follows the release of Zlatan's 'Bust Down' on which Asake extended his hit-making run.

The Grammy-nominated superstar will be aiming to continue his electrifying run after releasing two albums in two years. Asake is set to perform at the 19,000 Scotia Bank Arena in April 2024 and the hitmaker might have a surprise release ahead of the landmark concert.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bella Shmurda opens up on being a father again in new documentary

Bella Shmurda opens up on being a father again in new documentary

Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video

Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video

I am a prophetic artist - Bella Shmurda shares in new WTS documentary

I am a prophetic artist - Bella Shmurda shares in new WTS documentary

Fireboy will always remember his date with 'weird and funny' Madonna

Fireboy will always remember his date with 'weird and funny' Madonna

How the creators of Disney’s 'Iwájú' made the Lagos-based animated sci-fi series

How the creators of Disney’s 'Iwájú' made the Lagos-based animated sci-fi series

Asake surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Asake surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Nigeria's problems are affecting Charly Boy's bedroom activities

Nigeria's problems are affecting Charly Boy's bedroom activities

Bella Shmurda to release new album on the 1 year memorial of Mohbad's passing

Bella Shmurda to release new album on the 1 year memorial of Mohbad's passing

Singer Jaywon claims Eedris Abdulkareem once attacked him in a moving bus

Singer Jaywon claims Eedris Abdulkareem once attacked him in a moving bus

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Apple Music launches monthly version of its Replay feature

Monthly user replay data now available on Apple Music

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful - GWR confirms

Construction begins in new 12,000 capacity Arena in Lagos (The Stadium Business)

Nigerian entertainment industry gets major boost with new 12,000 capacity arena

Burna Boy sells out successive shows at the Scotia Bank Arena

Burna Boy makes African history with successive sold-out shows in Canada