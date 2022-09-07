Details: The teaser comes barely 6 hours before the release of Asake's highly anticipated debut album. As expected, the teaser has gotten already excited fans much more excited as they eagerly wait to enjoy new music from the hottest Nigerian artist of 2022.
Asake drops teaser for new single in preparation for album release
Rave of the moment Asake has released a teaser for a single off his upcoming album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe.'
Different Sound: The teaser offers an insight into a different sound from the fast-paced blend of Fuji and Pop of Asake's previous singles. The song carries the cadence of Afrobeat with its progression and backup vocals.
Asake is set to delight fans with his album and considering the incredible run he's enjoying, he deserves the vote of confidence he has received from listeners.
