Asake debuts 12 songs on Billboard US Afrobeats Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Asake has continued his fine form with the release of his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'
Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

In the latest installment of the Billboard Hot 100 (Chart week - July 1, 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' returns to its peak position of NO. 3 while extending its record stay on the chart to 42 weeks.

On the US Afrobeats Songs Chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its dominance as it enters its 43rd week at NO. 1.

Libianca's 'People' moves up one spot to its previous peak position of NO. 2, J Hus' 'Who Told You' featuring Drake drops to NO. 3, Tems' 'Free Mind' stays at NO. 4, and Wizkid's 'Essence' remix featuring Tems & Justin Bieber retains the NO. 5 spot.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' stays at NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' remains at NO. 7, and Ayra Starr's 'Rush' also retains its NO. 8 spot.

Asake's 'Basquiat' debuts at NO. 9 and Fireboy's 'Peru' feat Ed Sheeran drops to NO. 10.

For debuts this week, 12 songs off Asake's 'Work of Art' sophomore album debuted on the chart with 'Sunshine' at NO. 15, 'Lonely' at NO. 19, 'Mogbe' at NO. 21, 'Olorun' at NO. 22, 'I Believe' at NO. 25, 'What's Up My G' at NO. 26, 'Awodi' at NO. 28, 'Remember' at NO. 29, 'Introduction' at NO. 32, 'Great Guy' at NO. 34, and 'Yoga' at NO. 42.

Other debuts include Omah Lay's 'Reason' which debuts at NO. 17 and Seyi Vibez 'Dejavu' which debuts at NO. 47.

Adeayo Adebiyi

