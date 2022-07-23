Asake and Victony perform at the premiere of Big Brother Season 7

Details: On 23rd July 2022, the highly anticipated seventh season of the popular reality show Big Brother Naija kicked off in Lagos Nigeria. At the premiere where the housemates were presented before a live studio audience, rave of the moment Asake and fast-rising Afrobeats star Victony dazzled the audience.
On Saturday, 23rd July 2022, Nigerian Afrobeats stars Asake and Victony performed at the curtain raiser of Big Brother Naija Season 7 LEVEL UP.
Asake performed his hit singles 'Sungba', 'Pallazo', and 'Peace Be Unto You' while Victony performed his hit single 'All Power' and 'Jolene'.
The choice of Asake and Victony: Asake is the hottest Afrobeats star of 2022 haven churned out consecutive hit singles that have dazzled listeners across the country.
Similarly, Victony is on a rise as his buttocks extolling single 'All Power' is a popular single amongst the female demography that constitutes a big percentage of the show's viewership.
Afrobeats and Big Brother Naija: Afrobeats play a big part in Big Brother has several housemates such as Laycon, White Money, and Efe are musicians. Similarly, the Saturday night parties which host some of Nigeria's finest DJs and artists are a big part of the show.
This year, viewers will be hoping that the performances from Asake and Victony are the first of many exciting intersections between Afrobeats and Big Brother Season 7 Level Up.
