The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake & Ayra Starr are the top artists on Spotify's biggest African Playlist

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify has announced that its African Heat Playlist will be getting a major makeover.

Asake, Ayra Starr
Asake, Ayra Starr

Recommended articles

By helping listeners discover new and future African hits, it’s also become a nexus connecting fans of the continent’s music through a shared love of these iconic sounds.

With the increased global value and attention enjoyed by African music, as well as the expanding footprints left by its artists on stages and in arenas across the world, African Heat has shone a light and validated some of the continent’s most important songs and moments since its launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2018, African Heat has helped to herald such major hits as Ckay’s 'Love Nwantiti', Wizkid’s 'Essence', DBN Gogo’s 'Love and Loyalty', among others. The playlist has featured music from all corners of the continent, also providing a democratized platform for emerging talents to reach global ears.

The new iteration of African Heat will emphasize exposure to and awareness within Africa’s creator and listener communities. Channeling the movement of the music across the continent and beyond, the playlist’s rebrand draws direction from public transportation across Africa, particularly iconic vehicles like the Trotro, Danfo and Matatu.

Further evoking the image of African Heat as a vehicle, the playlist will wear a new visual identity with an updated version of the now familiar cover that has played host to some of the continent’s biggest stars. The playlist name design now bears a registration number-inspired border, speedometer dials and a gradient that reflects the various forms of heat.

The campaign will also feature input from and conversations with some of Africa’s most exciting emerging and established artists, as well as live elements to bring the new African Heat to life and engage listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotify data shows which African Heat artists have been hottest over the past 90 days, and where they are finding their audiences.

  1. Asake
  2. Ayra Starr
  3. Omah Lay
  4. Fireboy DML
  5. Burna Boy
  6. Lojay
  7. Kizz Daniel
  8. Young Jonn
  9. Sarz
  10. Davido
  1. USA
  2. UK
  3. Nigeria
  4. France
  5. Kenya
  6. Germany
  7. Netherlands
  8. Canada
  9. South Africa
  10. Ghana
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake & Ayra Starr are the top artists on Spotify's biggest African Playlist

Asake & Ayra Starr are the top artists on Spotify's biggest African Playlist

Kiekie explains why she doesn't post her husband on Instagram

Kiekie explains why she doesn't post her husband on Instagram

Kiekie shares reason for quitting former job as TV presenter

Kiekie shares reason for quitting former job as TV presenter

Lussh makes a statement of intent with '6Foot Lover Boy'

Lussh makes a statement of intent with '6Foot Lover Boy'

Nollywood loses another actor, Chikezie Uwazie

Nollywood loses another actor, Chikezie Uwazie

Burna Boy drums support for Hilda Baci as she sets new world record

Burna Boy drums support for Hilda Baci as she sets new world record

Murphy Afolabi's family confirms actor collapsed in bathroom before death

Murphy Afolabi's family confirms actor collapsed in bathroom before death

Joeboy stopped from performing in Saint Luca over use of cuss word on stage

Joeboy stopped from performing in Saint Luca over use of cuss word on stage

TAMPAN mourns Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, 2 others

TAMPAN mourns Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, 2 others

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema enters Guinness Book of Records

Tiwa Savage performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Asake

Asake wins Best African Artist at 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards [See Full Winners List]