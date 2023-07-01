Are you passionate about music? TomTom has something for you.

In recent years, TomTom (made by Cadbury Nigeria Plc) has shown a commitment to providing platforms for young creatives and empowering them to ‘breathe’ for their passions.

Through major partnerships with platforms such as Nigerian Idol and major owned initiatives like the ‘Breathe for It’ Summit, the brand is deepening its social mission to discover, nurture and showcase music talents. The brand also created the ‘Breathe For It Verse Challenge’ and has been involved in the MTV Base Cypher amongst other initiatives.

True to its mission of nurturing young talents, the brand created an initiative - Breathe for It Summit - to open up the opportunity for young creatives to interact with leading professionals and music executives in the music business.

This summit usually throws up issues around the different aspects of the music business such as song writing, music promotion, performance and collaboration, music copyrights, artiste management, and music event management.

The most recent summit - the first in 2023 - was held in Jos, Plateau State. More summits would be held in different cities across the country.

The brand has now developed an online learning platform which offers relevant knowledge and trending insights geared towards helping you build a successful career in the entertainment space.

The good news is: you can sign up for free! If you’ve got a passion for music, you don’t want to miss out on this one. The platform is here already. Are you?

