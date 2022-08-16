Multifaceted 21st century Urban-African music band, ARB, has announced the official remix of their hit single 'Advance Slavery' produced by Hit Sound featuring Bam Bam crooner Goya Menor.
ARB and Goya Menor form a team for 'Advance Slavery' remix
#FeatureByARB
Recommended articles
The song which was released across all digital platforms on the 12th of August is a mixture of ARB’s afro fusion style and Goya Menor’s signature blend of music in an amapiano wrapped packaging.
The ARB music band, which consist of the band leader, Anthony Osunde, also known as Dr. T, Odenese Dele Damisa, also known as OD, and Ifektive has continued to thrill fans with their live music performances and alternative sound.
'Advance Slavery Remix' is definitely a bop worth listening to.
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByARB
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng