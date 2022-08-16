RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

ARB and Goya Menor form a team for 'Advance Slavery' remix

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByARB

ARB X GOYA MENOR COVER ART
ARB X GOYA MENOR COVER ART

Multifaceted 21st century Urban-African music band, ARB, has announced the official remix of their hit single 'Advance Slavery' produced by Hit Sound featuring Bam Bam crooner Goya Menor.

Recommended articles

The song which was released across all digital platforms on the 12th of August is a mixture of ARB’s afro fusion style and Goya Menor’s signature blend of music in an amapiano wrapped packaging.

The ARB music band, which consist of the band leader, Anthony Osunde, also known as Dr. T, Odenese Dele Damisa, also known as OD, and Ifektive has continued to thrill fans with their live music performances and alternative sound.

'Advance Slavery Remix' is definitely a bop worth listening to.

STREAM HERE

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByARB

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

ARB and Goya Menor form a team for 'Advance Slavery' remix

ARB and Goya Menor form a team for 'Advance Slavery' remix

Mdundo.com hits milestone of $1 million in payouts to rights owners across Africa

Mdundo.com hits milestone of $1 million in payouts to rights owners across Africa

A$AP Rocky hit with assault and weapons charges over 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky hit with assault and weapons charges over 2021 shooting

M.I Abaga drops tracklist for upcoming album 'The Guy'

M.I Abaga drops tracklist for upcoming album 'The Guy'

'If anything happens to me hold Oma Nnadi' - Actress Chioma Okoye calls out colleague

'If anything happens to me hold Oma Nnadi' - Actress Chioma Okoye calls out colleague

BBNaija 7: Pharmsavi, Kess, Amaka, Groovy, Daniella, Modella & Chizzy nominated for week 4 eviction

BBNaija 7: Pharmsavi, Kess, Amaka, Groovy, Daniella, Modella & Chizzy nominated for week 4 eviction

BBNaija 7: Eloswag wins week four’s HoH games

BBNaija 7: Eloswag wins week four’s HoH games

Rising Afrobeats act Nonzo drops new single 'TOYO'

Rising Afrobeats act Nonzo drops new single 'TOYO'

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel clears air on Tanzanian Afroclassic Tour 2022 debacle

New Music Friday (Cover: Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others

Kizz Daniel

'I didn't mean to disrespect you' – Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanian fans, offers free show

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel released from Police custody in Tanzania