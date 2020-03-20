Artist: A-Q

Album Title: God's Engineering

Genre: Hip-Hop, Trap, Emo, Cloud Rap, Afro-Pop

Date of Release: March 20, 2020

Producers: Tracks 1-5 and Track 7 produced by Olumba, Tracks 4 and 9 produced by Olumba and BeatsByJay, Tracks 10 and 11 by Amos Antiok

Album Art:

Length: 11 songs, 37 songs

Features: 2 - Oxlade, Tomi Thomas, MI Abaga

Tracklist:

Label: 100 Crowns/Cordless

Details/Takeaway: When the album was announced, AQ wrote, "Dad rest in peace, Golden Chidozie (Brother) Rest in peace, Kingsley (Brother) Rest in peace. It’s been so long, I was too young to handle all of the pressure. I have held it in, the trauma, the anger, the feeling of emptiness.

"Everyone that has met me, every girl that I have date, every friend have noticed something is broken in me. But today Feb 29 2020, I have decided to let it go. I will hold on to the memories forever but today I am leaving you behind till we meet again.

"Golden, I’m doing the damn thing. I escaped poverty, I am doing my best and taking care of Mummy. I’m celebrated as one of the best rappers, and when I die, people would mourn me in different places. You died in silence so I could be celebrated. When I die, they would not mourn me they would celebrate my life.

"I’m not putting this out there for pity, I am putting this out there to always remind me, as they say, the internet never forgets. I’ve lived long enough to know that there really nothing in this life. If you ever lost anyone, I know how you feel. I know the eternal scars it leaves, don’t mourn, celebrate them.

"Hell is earth, there has to be somewhere better than this. My Father, My brothers, make a very comfortable place for me up there , You know I have been through it. RIP… Till we meet again… Life goes on."

The album is now out.

You can stream it on Apple Music HERE.

You can stream the album on Audiomack HERE.