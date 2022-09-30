Top Nigerian Songs of all time.
Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence
As part of the celebration, Apple Music has released the top Nigerian artists and songs on the platform since its launch over 7 years ago.
The list features ten highest streaming Nigerian songs on Apple Music. As expected, CKay's global smash hit 'Love Nwantiti's' tops the list. It's followed by Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems, and Fireboy's 'Peru' rounds up the top 3.
- 'Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)' - CKay
- 'Essence' - Wizkid feat. Tems
- 'Peru' - Fireboy DML
- 'Ye' - Burna Boy
- 'Last Last' - Burna Boy
- 'Come Closer' by Wizkid feat Drake
- 'On the Low' - Burna Boy
- 'Free Mind' - Tems
- 'Fall' - Davido
- 'Ginger' - Wizkid feat Burna Boy
Top Nigerian Albums of all time
- 'Made In Lagos' - Wizkid
- 'African Giant' - Burna Boy
- 'Love, Damini' - Burna Boy
- 'Twice as Tall' - Burna Boy
- 'For Broken Ears' - Tems
- 'Outside' - Burna Boy
- 'A Better Time' - Davido
- 'A Good Time' - Davido
- 'Sounds From the Other Side' - Wizkid
- 'Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps' - Fireboy DML
Top Nigerian Artists of all time
- Burna Boy
- Wizkid
- Davido
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- CKay
- Rema
- Omah Lay
- Olamide
- Kizz Daniel
Top Shazamed tracks by Nigerian artists worldwide [for all time of Shazam]
- 'Love Nwantiti' - Ckay
- 'Calm Down' - Rema
- 'Peru' - Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran
- 'Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba)' - Nektunez & Goya Menor
- 'Essence' - Wizkid feat. Tems
- 'Fall' - Davido
- 'Sip (Alcohol)' - Joeboy
- 'Finesse' - Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju
- 'On the Low' - Burna Boy
- 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' - Kizz Daniel & Tekno
