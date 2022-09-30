RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Adeayo Adebiyi

As part of the celebration, Apple Music has released the top Nigerian artists and songs on the platform since its launch over 7 years ago.

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, CKay
Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, CKay

Top Nigerian Songs of all time.

Recommended articles

The list features ten highest streaming Nigerian songs on Apple Music. As expected, CKay's global smash hit 'Love Nwantiti's' tops the list. It's followed by Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems, and Fireboy's 'Peru' rounds up the top 3.

  1. 'Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)' - CKay
  2. 'Essence' - Wizkid feat. Tems
  3. 'Peru' - Fireboy DML
  4. 'Ye' - Burna Boy
  5. 'Last Last' - Burna Boy
  6. 'Come Closer' by Wizkid feat Drake
  7. 'On the Low' - Burna Boy
  8. 'Free Mind' - Tems
  9. 'Fall' - Davido
  10. 'Ginger' - Wizkid feat Burna Boy

Top Nigerian Albums of all time

  1. 'Made In Lagos' - Wizkid
  2. 'African Giant' - Burna Boy
  3. 'Love, Damini' - Burna Boy
  4. 'Twice as Tall' - Burna Boy
  5. 'For Broken Ears' - Tems
  6. 'Outside' - Burna Boy
  7. 'A Better Time' - Davido
  8. 'A Good Time' - Davido
  9. 'Sounds From the Other Side' - Wizkid
  10. 'Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps' - Fireboy DML

Top Nigerian Artists of all time

  1. Burna Boy
  2. Wizkid
  3. Davido
  4. Fireboy DML
  5. Tems
  6. CKay
  7. Rema
  8. Omah Lay
  9. Olamide
  10. Kizz Daniel

Top Shazamed tracks by Nigerian artists worldwide [for all time of Shazam]

  1. 'Love Nwantiti' - Ckay
  2. 'Calm Down' - Rema
  3. 'Peru' - Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran
  4. 'Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba)' - Nektunez & Goya Menor
  5. 'Essence' - Wizkid feat. Tems
  6. 'Fall' - Davido
  7. 'Sip (Alcohol)' - Joeboy
  8. 'Finesse' - Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju
  9. 'On the Low' - Burna Boy
  10. 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' - Kizz Daniel & Tekno
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Anikulapo' is Kunle Afolayan's peace offering [Pulse Movie Review]

'Anikulapo' is Kunle Afolayan's peace offering [Pulse Movie Review]

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Jimohsoundz taps Susss for an Afrocentric single, ‘Your Love’

Jimohsoundz taps Susss for an Afrocentric single, ‘Your Love’

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

Asake sells out second London O2 show in minutes, drops date for third show

Asake sells out second London O2 show in minutes, drops date for third show

Tempo and Citizen Deep drop single titled 'For love'

Tempo and Citizen Deep drop single titled 'For love'

Glo appoints Tobi Amusan brand ambassador

Glo appoints Tobi Amusan brand ambassador

BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wizkid and Asake

Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' moves to No.3 on the Turntable Charts, as Asake gets his sixth No.1 song

Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]

Asake's Balenciaga pants top causes stir online

Grammys

Grammy Academy CEO reveals ongoing consideration for Afrobeats category

Davido, Chance the Rapper

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper