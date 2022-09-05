Anthony Andersen is famous for his sit-com Blackish where he played the role of Mr. Johnson beside Tracy Ellis Ross who played his wife.
Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighodoro to host 2022 Headies Award
The Headies has revealed that Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson and Award-winning Nigerian actress Osas Ighadoro as the host of the 2022 Headies Awards.
The 15th Headies Award will hold in Atlanta on 5th, September, 2022.
