Anendlessocean’s ‘Apeirogon’ is arguably the best Gospel body of work released in 2021 so far [Pulse EP Review]

The percussive pattern is very predictable while the melodies, string use and chord progression can now be spotted and traced to Gospel from the remotest hint.

But in steps Anendlessocean, a young, nearly obscure Gospel act from Lagos. His sound is very mellow, methodical and broody. While it is definitely cut from the Alternative/Folk cloth, you might need to pay some attention before you can confirm his chosen genre. The music on his EP, Apeirogon is refreshing and devoid of sonic, stylistic and lyrical cliches.

Even his titles don’t scream ‘gospel’ from the first glance. More importantly, his delivery also does away with the usual cliche that comes with Gospel music. His technique and vocal texture scream Rock and Indie influences.

The way he uses his voice on ‘Alakori’ shares similarities with Avril Lavigne, if the Canadian rockstar had a calmer voice. But his overall technique is similar to Chad Kroeger’s or MAX’s.

He discusses the love of God on ‘Solid’ and ‘Domino’ with carefully selected clauses of affection like he is singing to a lover of 50 years. While the music is mostly delivered in English, AEO doesn’t forget his background as he infuses Yoruba on ‘Alakori’ and uses “Gidigbangban” to describe God’s love on ‘Solid.’

Then, there are beautiful accentuations like the bass on ‘Days and Nights’ as AEO dedicates his life to God’s cause or the shakers which elevate a listener’s experience on ‘Solid.’

Moments like this EP can turn a listener into a Christian. What a beautiful EP.

