Meet Mo’ Nike, the undercover voice

She is warmed-up to thrill listeners with two new singles 'Alright' and 'Let it go'. Her love for her craft and passion explains why she is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to maintaining relevance in the music space.

Mo'nike describes her sound as extremely inspirational, feel good, motivational and factually explicit. They reflect her personality, which is simple, upfront and straightforward.

In Mo‘Nike’s words: "I have always loved to sing in my own little corner but I believe the time is now to unleash this greatness to the world".

"I want to constantly to inspire people, irrespective of age or gender and also have them know, that there is no time limit to chasing dreams and with little steps in the right direction, these dreams will become reality".