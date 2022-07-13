RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meet Mo’ Nike, the undercover voice

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Irish born Nigerian Artiste, Deborah Morenike Ricketts also known as Mo‘Nike is a seasoned director and songwriter who prides herself as one of the pioneers of modern day live band performance.

Mo‘Nike
Mo‘Nike

Mo‘nikes debut singles 'Stronger' and 'Happy Face' have gained wide reviews from industry pundits while the acceptance of both songs has been tremendously encouraging. This is also due to her inspiring lyrics and her soulful voice.

She is warmed-up to thrill listeners with two new singles 'Alright' and 'Let it go'. Her love for her craft and passion explains why she is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to maintaining relevance in the music space.

Mo'nike describes her sound as extremely inspirational, feel good, motivational and factually explicit. They reflect her personality, which is simple, upfront and straightforward.

In Mo‘Nike’s words: "I have always loved to sing in my own little corner but I believe the time is now to unleash this greatness to the world".

"I want to constantly to inspire people, irrespective of age or gender and also have them know, that there is no time limit to chasing dreams and with little steps in the right direction, these dreams will become reality".

Mo‘Nike’s is extremely excited about the musical journey she is about to embark on and she can't wait to take her listeners on a sensational trip.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

