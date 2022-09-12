American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

In a latest development, Trippie has revealed that he will like to work with Portable. This revelation was made by the rapper when he replied Portable's appreciation text in his Instagram DM.

"We gotta work Brother," Trippie replied Portable in the text.

An excited Portable also replied: "I'm with you. Zazzuh. Akoi Grace," as he displayed his readiness to get in the studio with Trippie for his first international collaboration.

Possible Collaboration?: Not many would have guessed that Trippie Redd will stumble on Portable's music and be blown away by his sound. The events that has brought the two artists together can be credited to providence hence it's not possible to guess if a music will come out of it.