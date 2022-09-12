Details: Earlier this week, Trippie Redd posted a clip of Portable's 'Clear' with the caption "Wow" in what was apparent that the rapper was impressed by the uniqueness of Portable's music.
American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration
American rapper Trippie Redd has reached out to Nigerian controversial artist Portable to express his desire to work with him.
In a latest development, Trippie has revealed that he will like to work with Portable. This revelation was made by the rapper when he replied Portable's appreciation text in his Instagram DM.
"We gotta work Brother," Trippie replied Portable in the text.
An excited Portable also replied: "I'm with you. Zazzuh. Akoi Grace," as he displayed his readiness to get in the studio with Trippie for his first international collaboration.
Possible Collaboration?: Not many would have guessed that Trippie Redd will stumble on Portable's music and be blown away by his sound. The events that has brought the two artists together can be credited to providence hence it's not possible to guess if a music will come out of it.
For now, Portable is enjoying what is an international endorsement that will massage his ego that was brutally bruised after getting disqualified from the 2022 Headies Awards.
