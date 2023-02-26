ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

Adeayo Adebiyi

American rapper Soulja Boy has threatened Nigerian megastar Wizkid with violence on Twitter after he was trolled by some Wizkid fans.

Wizkid, Soulja Boy
Wizkid, Soulja Boy

Details: On Saturday, 25th February 2023, Soulja Boy took to his Twitter account to express his intentions to hurt Wizkid after he was trolled by some elements in Wizkid's fan base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A Twitter user by the handle @Cruisewithmee pointed out that Wizkid would be headlining the Rolling Loud concert in Germany with Soulja Boy appearing as one of the supporting acts 10 years after calling the American rapper's music wack.

Soulja reacted by quoting the tweet and calling Wizkid a p**sy before threatening to beat up Wizkid and any fan who dares to disrespect him.

The rapper then proceeded to threaten Wizkid in a separate tweet where he stated that he was done tweeting and he intends to kill the Afrobeats megastar.

In a moment of rage, Soulja Boy also requested that Rolling Loud take him off the show in Germany in what was an apparent reluctance to be in Wizkid's shadow.

Background: The issue with Wizkid and Soulja Boy started in 2022 when some fans dug out a tweet from Wizkid in 2010 where he called Soula Boy's music wack.

Although the remark was made 12 years ago when Wizkid was barely 20 and Soulja Boy was also 20, the description didn't sit well with the American who reacted angrily on Twitter.

Soulja Boy's threat has drawn criticism from fans on Twitter who described it as reckless and dangerous, especially as Wizkid will be touring the US in the coming months.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

Falz urges Nigerians to remain vigilant as INEC counts votes

Falz urges Nigerians to remain vigilant as INEC counts votes

'Let Nigerians decide,' Burna Boy warns INEC

'Let Nigerians decide,' Burna Boy warns INEC

BBTitans: This week's Saturday night party takes us back to school

BBTitans: This week's Saturday night party takes us back to school

2023 Elections: Chioma Akpotha and Lolo lament insecurity and danger at polling units

2023 Elections: Chioma Akpotha and Lolo lament insecurity and danger at polling units

2023 Elections: Falz, others allegedly assaulted at their polling units

2023 Elections: Falz, others allegedly assaulted at their polling units

2023 Elections: Ifu Ennada says she will cut ties with friends who don't vote Peter Obi

2023 Elections: Ifu Ennada says she will cut ties with friends who don't vote Peter Obi

2023 Elections: 'this is the first time I'm witnessing a real election' - Mary Njoku

2023 Elections: 'this is the first time I'm witnessing a real election' - Mary Njoku

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as a BATIST [Pulse List] ]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as a BATIST [Pulse List] ]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Speed Darlington, Teni

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes the second highest charting Afrobeats song on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy, Spice, Tems, Vybez Kartel

What Afrobeats can learn from the international decline of Dancehall

Asake, Lojay, Mohbad, Davido

Top 10 Amapiano songs by Nigerian artists