Amaarae drops exciting new single 'Reckless & Sweet' alongside stimulating visuals

Adeayo Adebiyi
Amaarae

Artist: Amaarae

Song Title: Reckless & Sweet

Genre: Alternative

Date of Release: March 17th, 2023

Producers: KZ Didit, Cadenza, Kyu Steed, Amaarae, Yves Rothman

Song Art:

Amaarae - 'Reckless & Sweet'
Amaarae - 'Reckless & Sweet' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 39 seconds

Features: None

Label: Golden Angel LLC, under exclusive license to Interscope Records.

Details/Takeaway: Amaarae makes her highly anticipated return with 'Reckless & Sweet' and teases fans with news of her next album, Fountain Baby - coming soon via Interscope. Launching with a refreshingly new sonic perspective, on this first single Amaarae expertly infuses Arabic and Indian melodies with African drum beats on a captivating solo return that explores a toxic kind of love. A seductive piece of ear candy, she poetically expresses the heartbreak you feel knowing someone is taking advantage of you

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

