Amaarae drops exciting new single 'Reckless & Sweet' alongside stimulating visuals

Details/Takeaway: Amaarae makes her highly anticipated return with 'Reckless & Sweet' and teases fans with news of her next album, Fountain Baby - coming soon via Interscope. Launching with a refreshingly new sonic perspective, on this first single Amaarae expertly infuses Arabic and Indian melodies with African drum beats on a captivating solo return that explores a toxic kind of love. A seductive piece of ear candy, she poetically expresses the heartbreak you feel knowing someone is taking advantage of you