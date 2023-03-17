Amaarae drops exciting new single 'Reckless & Sweet' alongside stimulating visuals

International music star Amaarae has released a new single titled 'Reckless & Sweet' on which she explores love and heartbreak. The single is her first release of 2023 and it's accompanied by a stimulating music video.
Artist: Amaarae
Song Title: Reckless & Sweet
Genre: Alternative
Date of Release: March 17th, 2023
Producers: KZ Didit, Cadenza, Kyu Steed, Amaarae, Yves Rothman
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 39 seconds
Features: None
Label: Golden Angel LLC, under exclusive license to Interscope Records.
Details/Takeaway: Amaarae makes her highly anticipated return with 'Reckless & Sweet' and teases fans with news of her next album, Fountain Baby - coming soon via Interscope. Launching with a refreshingly new sonic perspective, on this first single Amaarae expertly infuses Arabic and Indian melodies with African drum beats on a captivating solo return that explores a toxic kind of love. A seductive piece of ear candy, she poetically expresses the heartbreak you feel knowing someone is taking advantage of you
