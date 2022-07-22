Combining elements of Afrobeats and Amapiano with Aluna’s pitch-perfect vocals, ‘Nowhere To Hide’ is a smooth, poignant track with romance at its heart.
Aluna, Prettyboy D-O & Kooldrink join forces on new single ‘Nowhere To Hide’
Platinum-selling UK talent Aluna has teamed up with Prettyboy D-O and Kooldrink on new single ‘Nowhere To Hide’, out Friday, 22nd July 2022.
‘Nowhere To Hide’ is the latest in a long line of Afrobeats-adjacent collaborations for Aluna, who in the last couple of years has linked up with Tekno, Guilty Beatz, and Rema, as well as co-curating Dance Red Saves Lives with Don Jazzy and Mavin Records.
Blending his unorthodox creativity with an allure of lively rhythms and active vocals, Prettyboy D-O is a new age artist who exudes pure vitality. The Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer is a trailblazer changing the way African music is viewed all over the globe.
Kooldrink is a South African DJ, sound engineer and record producer. At just 20-years-old, he has already worked on projects with Sho Madjozi, DJ Maphorisa, Rudeboyz, Diplo, Shane Eagle, Ganja Beats, Youngsta CPT and many more.
