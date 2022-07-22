RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Aluna, Prettyboy D-O & Kooldrink join forces on new single ‘Nowhere To Hide’

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Platinum-selling UK talent Aluna has teamed up with Prettyboy D-O and Kooldrink on new single ‘Nowhere To Hide’, out Friday, 22nd July 2022.

Aluna, Pretty Boy D-O, Kooldrink
Aluna, Pretty Boy D-O, Kooldrink

Combining elements of Afrobeats and Amapiano with Aluna’s pitch-perfect vocals, ‘Nowhere To Hide’ is a smooth, poignant track with romance at its heart.

Recommended articles

‘Nowhere To Hide’ is the latest in a long line of Afrobeats-adjacent collaborations for Aluna, who in the last couple of years has linked up with Tekno, Guilty Beatz, and Rema, as well as co-curating Dance Red Saves Lives with Don Jazzy and Mavin Records.

Blending his unorthodox creativity with an allure of lively rhythms and active vocals, Prettyboy D-O is a new age artist who exudes pure vitality. The Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer is a trailblazer changing the way African music is viewed all over the globe.

Kooldrink is a South African DJ, sound engineer and record producer. At just 20-years-old, he has already worked on projects with Sho Madjozi, DJ Maphorisa, Rudeboyz, Diplo, Shane Eagle, Ganja Beats, Youngsta CPT and many more.

Aluna - No Where To Hide Song Art
Aluna - No Where To Hide Song Art Pulse Nigeria

STREAM 'NO WHERE TO HIDE' HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chiké unveils track-list for his sophomore album 'The Brother's Keeper'

Chiké unveils track-list for his sophomore album 'The Brother's Keeper'

Aluna, Prettyboy D-O & Kooldrink join forces on new single ‘Nowhere To Hide’

Aluna, Prettyboy D-O & Kooldrink join forces on new single ‘Nowhere To Hide’

Nanya Spark releases video for hit single 'Bow Down'

Nanya Spark releases video for hit single 'Bow Down'

Cheque releases new single 'Holy Gee'

Cheque releases new single 'Holy Gee'

MI Abaga drops new single 'The Guy'

MI Abaga drops new single 'The Guy'

Yemi Alade drops new single 'Begging'

Yemi Alade drops new single 'Begging'

BNXN (BUJU) drops new single 'Kenkele'

BNXN (BUJU) drops new single 'Kenkele'

Waje releases new album 'Waje 2.0'

Waje releases new album 'Waje 2.0'

Magixx drops sophomore EP 'Atom'

Magixx drops sophomore EP 'Atom'

Trending

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

Ruger, Omah Lay, Victony

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy (Billboard)

‘Boy Alone’ bares Omah Lay’s dicey relationship with fame and success [Pulse Album Review]

Omah Lay - Boy Alone. (Keyqaad/Warner)

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

Burna Boy