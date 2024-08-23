ADVERTISEMENT
Alpha P joins Penthauze, features Olamide & London on new hit record 'W'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Alpha P makes a return to the mainstream with the release of his latest single titled 'W'.

'W' features legendary YBNL boss Olamide with remarkable and stellar production from renowned hitmaker London, who combines for a compelling record.

Alpha P, in his intransigent nature that initially brought him attention, delivers a mid-tempo ode to romance. Olamide glazes the record with his trademark flows while London crafts a pulsating beat that makes for an infectious record.

Since breaking into the scene as a teenage protegee, Alpha P has showcased impressive artistry and versatility that makes him one of the finest voices of the new generation of Afrobeats stars.

Alpha P’s music is a dynamic fusion of influences ranging from the hard-hitting bars of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar to the melodic flows of Drake and PartyNextDoor, with a nod to Nigerian legends like M.I Abaga.

Despite his international influences, Alpha P’s sound is rooted in Afrobeats rhythms and cadence while breaking genre barriers.

Alpha P
Alpha P Pulse Nigeria

His debut EP, 'King of the Wolves,' released in November of 2019, is a reflection of his eclectic tastes and artistic maturity, showcasing his ability to weave together diverse sonic elements into a cohesive, compelling narrative.

In 2020, Alpha P followed up with his second project, 'Wolves & Mustang Vol. 1.' He has since collaborated on several tracks, including DJ Tunez’s hit "Majo," which also features Afrobeats Super heavyweight Wizkid and Nigerian RnB Sensation Tay Iwar.

Alpha P is set to release his third body of work, Welcome to the Pack, in September 2024. The EP is highly anticipated and expected to solidify his position as one of Afrobeats' most exciting talents.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

