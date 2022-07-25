Gyakie lays bare the matters of the heart in ‘My Diary' [Pulse Album Review]

In her second act, 'My Diary' Gyakie provides soothing documentation of the depth of her feelings and passions as it relates to her romantic and artistic endeavors.

A Story of Passion: Gyakie's intends to tell a story of love and passion and eases listeners in with a spotless Jazz rendition lifted by vocals and the interpolation of Ghanaian highlife melody.

'My Diary' offers a look into Gyakie's romantic desires through a sequence of songs. 'Far Away', 'For My Baby', Flames', and 'Something' are love renditions that convey the fragile matters of the heart in a simple yet honest manner.

In 'For My Baby', 'Something', and Davido assisted 'Flames', Gyakie's lyrics showcased the urgency and depth of her desires. The R&B sound of the melodious rendition also paints a picture of thought-filled music that 'My Diary' EP is meant to convey.

She easily blends English, Pidgin, and her indigenous language to achieve a fine balance. The verses mesh into the chorus to create an easily enjoyable song that is propelled by an intoxicating melody and simple lyrics listeners can latch onto on their first listen.

A show of versatility: The ability to effortlessly switch between soundscapes is one of Gyakie's defining talents and in this EP, she doesn't hold back. Gyakie delivered a rhythmic reggae rendition to deliver a thrilling song in 'Far Away'.

Similarly, in 'Waka Waka' Gyakie displays a terrifying range of her talent in a Ghanaian trademark marriage of Hip hop/Dancehall. Gyakie switches to rap and delivers high-grade chest-thumping bars in her indigenous language. She interspersed her flow with melody to create a song that not only displays her range but also the depth of her artistry as it connects to the roots of Ghanaian mainstream music.

Final Thoughts

'My Diary' offers thematic and sonic coherence without sacrificing enjoyability. The writing is easily digestible, relatable, and sophisticated.

In terms of appeal, Gyakie was able to create an EP whose appeal transcends beyond the Ghanaian listeners and one which sonically spreads across borders.

The album sequencing and track arrangement allow for an easy listen. In tracks 1 - 5, the minimalist production allows Gyakie's rich vocals and melody to take the fore and this helps to propel the album's easy digestion.

The only album's only snag might be the Davido-assisted 'Flames' which didn't offer the sonic synergy and enjoyability one would expect from a duet. Other than that, 'My Diary' EP is a soothing album that delivers on all fronts.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2