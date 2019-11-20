On November 20, 2019, nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards were announced at 2:30 pm.

Burna Boy's album, African Giant got nominated in the Best World Music Album category. He was nominated in the category alongside Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D'Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.

For this, he has been congratulated by his one-time friend, rapper and South African nemesis, AKA. The message reads, "CONGRATULATIONS ... obviously." This came after a fan asked AKA that, "@akaworldwide Burna just got nominated for a Grammy, what do you have to say??"

Burna Boy's nomination coincides with the reported cancellation of his scheduled performance at the Africa Unites Concert in South Africa. The concert was reportedly cancelled due to uproar from South Africans. They kicked up a fuss because of Burna Boy's comments in the wake of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa earlier in the year.

During Burna's Twitter rant, he attacked rapper, AKA and insulted South Africans. When Burna was then announced as an headlining act for the South African concert, AKA and other South Africans demanded an apology from Burna.