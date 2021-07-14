RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ajebo Hustlers releases new single, 'Yafun Yafun'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song drops as the Port Harcourt group is set to release their debut body of work.

Ajebo Hustlers soundtrack the Nigerian socio-political spirit in new video for, 'Barawo.' (ThePlug)

Details/Takeaway: The love song documents the problems with a relationship.

Recommended articles

The song drops as the Port Harcourt group is set to release their debut body of work.

Date: July 14, 2021

Song Title: Yafun Yafun

Artist: Ajebo Hustlers

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1

Video Director: TBA

Label: Avante Concepts

You can play the song below;

Ajebo Hustlers - Yafun Yafun (Official Lyric Video)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ajebo Hustlers releases new single, 'Yafun Yafun'

Rudeboy of P Square announces debut solo album

Watch the official trailer for Toyin Abraham's 'Listening Ears'

What do playlists tell us about music streaming and music consumption in Africa? [Pulse Comment]

I am the biggest actor in Africa - Zubby Michael

Davido and Tiwa Savage visit Obama DMW's gravesite

'Don't act like you like me then talk sh*t about me behind my back' - BBNaija's Laycon

Actress Adunni Ade loses younger brother

RANKED: Show Dem Camp’s ‘Clone Wars’ franchise from worst to best [Pulse Lists]