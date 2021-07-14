Ajebo Hustlers releases new single, 'Yafun Yafun'
The song drops as the Port Harcourt group is set to release their debut body of work.
Date: July 14, 2021
Song Title: Yafun Yafun
Artist: Ajebo Hustlers
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: TBA
Album: Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1
Video Director: TBA
Label: Avante Concepts
You can play the song below;
