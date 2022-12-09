Artist: Ajebo Hustlers
Ajebo Hustlers drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'
Super talented duo Ajebo Hustlers has released a new EP they call 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'.
Album Title: Bad Bot Etiquette 101
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 9th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Niphkeyz), (Track 2 - Semzi), (Track 3 - Ayzed), (Track 4, 6 - Clemzy), (Track 5, 7 - Orlandoh)
Song Art:
Length: 20 minutes 16 seconds
Features: 2 - Fave, Mayorkun
Label: The Plug Entertainment/Avante
Details/Takeaway: Ajebo Hustlers delivers a 7-tracks that impeccably captures their conflict with love while constantly locked in a pursuit of success and pleasure.
