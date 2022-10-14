RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afroselecta-BBK drops captivating project 'Driller & Vanilla (Part 2)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented music producer and artist Afroselecta-BBK captivating second installment of his 'Driller & Vanilla' project.

Afroselecta-BBK - 'D&V II'
Artist: Afroselecta-BBK

Album Title: 'Driller & Vanilla (Part 2)'

Genre: AED (Amapiano/Afro, Electronic, Drill)

Date of Release: October 14th, 2022

Producer: Afroselecta-BBK

Song Art:

Length: 26 minutes

Features: Multiple Artists.

Label: Record DK

Details/Takeaway: 'Driller &Vanilla II' is the 2 nd part of an Extended Play Series by Afroselecta this year, his 5th Project release this 2022, his 12th Solo Project as Afroselecta-BBK since debut in 2019, and the 33rd Project Involvement by Executive Production.

'Driller & Vanilla' is a concept project with Afropop, Amapiano and Drill influences. It is a blend that represents genres “Afroselecta-BBK” is Popularly known to Bend or fuse.

It features Top Tier Artists from Abuja (OdumoduBlvck, LAXY bbk, EEskay, BlaqHouseGang), Lagos (Hotyce, Phaemous, UCee), Port Harcourt (Timi Kei), Canada F$rgo), and more.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

