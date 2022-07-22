Artist: Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade drops new single 'Begging'
Afrobeats international superstar Yemi Alade has released a new single she calls 'Begging'.
Song Title: Begging
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 22, 2022
Producer: Chech
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 15 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Effyzzie Music Group
Details/Takeaway: Yemi Alade is one of Africa's biggest famous for her lovely music that transcends language and borders. In her new release 'Begging', she delivers a melodious love tune.
