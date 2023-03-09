Artist: Joeboy
Afrobeats superstar Joeboy shares minted visuals for hit single 'Body & Soul'
Afrobeats international superstar Joeboy has released the video for his latest hit single 'Body & Soul' which is one of offerings ahead of his highly anticipated sophomore album.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Body & Soul
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: March 8th, 2023
Video Director: Perliks
Length: 3 minute 14 seconds
Features: None
Label: EmPawa
Details/Takeaway: The official music video directed by the eclectic director Perliks paints a vivid picture that brings the soft yet reassuring lyrics of the song to life, Set in the “trenches” of Lagos, Joeboy deals with an all too familiar case of pre-marital pregnancy but in a turn of event, Joeboy steps up, accepts his responsibility and stands by his love interest all the way.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng