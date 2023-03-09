ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats superstar Joeboy shares minted visuals for hit single 'Body & Soul'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats international superstar Joeboy has released the video for his latest hit single 'Body & Soul' which is one of offerings ahead of his highly anticipated sophomore album.

Joeboy - 'Body & Soul'
Joeboy - 'Body & Soul'

Artist: Joeboy

Recommended articles

Song Title: Body & Soul

Genre: Afro-pop

ADVERTISEMENT

Date of Release: March 8th, 2023

Video Director: Perliks

Length: 3 minute 14 seconds

Features: None

ADVERTISEMENT

Label: EmPawa

Details/Takeaway: The official music video directed by the eclectic director Perliks paints a vivid picture that brings the soft yet reassuring lyrics of the song to life, Set in the “trenches” of Lagos, Joeboy deals with an all too familiar case of pre-marital pregnancy but in a turn of event, Joeboy steps up, accepts his responsibility and stands by his love interest all the way.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotify unveils new tools & features for enhanced user experience

Spotify unveils new tools & features for enhanced user experience

Afrobeats superstar Joeboy shares minted visuals for hit single 'Body & Soul'

Afrobeats superstar Joeboy shares minted visuals for hit single 'Body & Soul'

BBTitans: ' I played my game and that is what it is' - Yemi explains his love triangle

BBTitans: ' I played my game and that is what it is' - Yemi explains his love triangle

American rapper Lil Nas X previews single featuring Rema

American rapper Lil Nas X previews single featuring Rema

Rexxie drops highly anticipated sophomore album 'Big Time'

Rexxie drops highly anticipated sophomore album 'Big Time'

International Women's Day: Tiwa Savage attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

International Women's Day: Tiwa Savage attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

IWD: Mercy Johnson spends special day with nurses

IWD: Mercy Johnson spends special day with nurses

'I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman' - Peter Okoye notes as he shuns tribalism

'I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman' - Peter Okoye notes as he shuns tribalism

'They just don't want to die feeling helpless' - Simi, on why people japa

'They just don't want to die feeling helpless' - Simi, on why people japa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' secures platinum plaque in the UK

Timaya, LiBianca, Eedris Abdulkareem

6 songs that perfectly capture Nigeria's post-election mood

Fireboy

Fireboy's 'PERU' goes platinum in the United States

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 15 of Billboard Hot 100