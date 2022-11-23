BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Ruger tweeted about an artist whose song is not good enough to inspire organic consumption but resort to paying influencers and speeding it up on TikTok in an attempt to force it down consumers' throats.

"I am something. For years now, I have forced my songs down people’s throats whether e sweet abi e no sweet either by too much ads or by paying every influencer to make noise about a song they don’t even like. Or by speeding my song on TIKTOK. WHAT AM I ?" he tweeted.

While the tweet wasn't directed at any artist, in particular, it would appear it was an insult to the entire industry as the strategy in question is employed by many artists.

BNXN is having none of it: BNXN was the first artist to hit back at Ruger as he told Ruger not to bite the finger that fed him while reminding him that his boss also employs the same strategy.

"Biting the fingers of the hand that fed your boss enough to feed you ?? Even when you and your boss use the same strategy?? After all those streaming-farm payments?"

BNXN wasn't done as he revealed that there existed streaming farms in Nigeria where artists pay to get automated streams. He said the process was devoid of real fans or real people, and it was all a facade.

"There are streaming farms in Nigeria now. A room where your label bosses pay money to get your songs up by automation, no real fans, no real people, just a facade. Y’all make the people who really work for this bleed and your day is coming. Enikure"